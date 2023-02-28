Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Xavier…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

CBSSN — DePaul at UConn

ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Texas at TCU

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

SECN — Missouri at LSU

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Minnesota, First Round, Minneapolis

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, First Round, Minneapolis

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Bowling Green

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Boston College, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF 9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL 3:30 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Cleveland (Split Squad), Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas (Split Squad) vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:05 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Nantes, Quarterfinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Annecy at Marseille, Quarterfinal

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds —

