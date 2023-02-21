Sports on TV for Wednesday, February 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, February 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. ESPNU — Bellarmine…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, February 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

CBSSN — Dayton at UMass

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

CBSSN — St. John’s at Georgetown

ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

GOLF 10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Québec

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Fort Wayne at Long Island

NHL HOCKEY 9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.