Sports on TV for Tuesday, February 14

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 14
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at Seton Hall
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke
ESPN2 — Missouri at Auburn
ESPNU — Illinois at Penn St.
FS1 — Creighton at Providence
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
CBSSN — Butler at Villanova
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Georgia
|9 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Johns Hopkins
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at LA Clippers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Wisconsin at Cleveland
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Premier League: Burnley at Watford, Championship
|3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, Leg 1, Round of 16
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, Group C, Guatemala City
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Guatemala City
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Doha-WTA Early Rounds —
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.