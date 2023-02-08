Sports on TV for Thursday, February 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, February 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. ESPNU — Sacred…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, February 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky

FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Pepperdine

FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S) 1:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, Preseason Trials

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals —

