Sports on TV for Sunday, February 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, February 26 ATHLETES UNLIMITED BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m. CBSSN —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, February 26 ATHLETES UNLIMITED BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Cole vs. Team Williams, Dallas

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, Dallas

AUTO RACING 12 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Illinois at Ohio St.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at N. Iowa

FOX — Providence at Georgetown

2 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Memphis

USA — Davidson at Duquesne

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane

4 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Colorado

ESPN2 — Drake at Bradley

5 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at Tulsa

6 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis at SMU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

ESPN — Indiana at Iowa

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD 8 a.m.

SECN — Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, Fayetteville, Ark. (Taped)

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, Fayetteville, Ark. (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Lake Seminole, Bainbridge, Ga.

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Washington

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

3 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington (Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Westchester at Windy City

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Buffalo

6 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The SoCal Showdown, Championship Round, Los Angeles

RUGBY 1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland at France, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Los Angeles

SKIING 1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Guatemala City

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Colorado at Seattle

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP Final

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Orlando

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at Houston —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.