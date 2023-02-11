Sports on TV for Sunday, February 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, February 12 AUTO RACING 7 a.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA…

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

AUTO RACING 4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FIBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING 11:30 a.m.

E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

NHL HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Washington

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)

SKIING 1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final —

