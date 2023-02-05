Sports on TV for Monday, February 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 6 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — 2023 All-Star…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 6 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 All-Star Classic: From Laval, Quebec

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Lafayette at Holy Cross

ESPN — Duke at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.), Marietta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night

FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night

NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —

