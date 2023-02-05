Sports on TV for Monday, February 6

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 6
|AHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — 2023 All-Star Classic: From Laval, Quebec
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Lafayette at Holy Cross
ESPN — Duke at Miami
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kansas
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State
|7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.), Marietta, Ga.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Clippers at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night
FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night
NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —
