Sports on TV for Friday, February 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, February 17 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, February 17 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla.

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m.

NHLN — Samia vs. London

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — E. Michigan at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNEWS — Yale at Penn

ESPNU — Wright St. at Cleveland St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Siena

10 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Wyoming

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Jose St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at North Dakota

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Indiana vs. Mississippi St., Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ACCN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Duke vs. South Florida, Clearwater, Fla.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Arkansas vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ACCN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Nebraska, Clearwater, Fla.

ESPN2 — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Alabama vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Third Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Saskatchewan at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Dwyane vs. Team Ryan, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

TNT — The Jordan Rising Stars Game: Team Deron, Joakim, Pau, Jason, Round Robin Tournament, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

RUGBY (MEN’S) 4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Sassuolo

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Juárez

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Quarterfinals; Doha-WTA Semifinals —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.