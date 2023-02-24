Sports on TV for February 27-March 5

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 27 COLLEGE BASKEYBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 27 COLLEGE BASKEYBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla. —

Tuesday, February 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Memphis

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Memphis —

Wednesday, March 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at TCU

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Third Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF 9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal —

Thursday, March 2 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Illinois

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston

ESPNU — UCF at Temple

FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington

FS1 — California at Oregon

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State —

Friday, March 3 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Denver —

Saturday, March 4 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

12:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Richmond

2 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College

USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

4 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at Oregon

ESPN – Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.

USA — VCU at George Washington

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — TBA

11 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY 12:55 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC

XFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

FX — Seattle at Vegas —

Sunday, March 5 AUTO RACING 9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, The Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain

11 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Memphis

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Purdue

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Carolina

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Vancouver, B.C.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 10 a.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships

12 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Cup (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

SPEED SKATING 5 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: Championships (Taped)

SWIMMING 1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

XFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

FX — St. Louis at DC

4 p.m.

FX — Orlando at Arlington

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Antonio at Houston —

