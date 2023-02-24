Sports on TV for February 27-March 5

|Adv25
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 27
|COLLEGE BASKEYBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
|9 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla. —
|Tuesday, February 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Memphis
|10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Memphis —
|Wednesday, March 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at TCU
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Third Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|GOLF
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal —
|Thursday, March 2
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Illinois
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston
ESPNU — UCF at Temple
FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA
ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin
|11 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington
FS1 — California at Oregon
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State —
|Friday, March 3
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
|11 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Denver —
|Saturday, March 4
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|12:30 p.m.
USA — George Mason at Richmond
|2 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College
USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass
|4 p.m.
CBS — Stanford at Oregon
ESPN – Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
|4:30 p.m.
USA — VCU at George Washington
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
|7 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Villanova
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
ESPN2 — TBA
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|GOLF
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:55 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC
|XFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
FX — Seattle at Vegas —
|Sunday, March 5
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, The Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain
|11 a.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Houston at Memphis
|12:30 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Purdue
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|2 p.m.
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis
ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita St.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Indiana
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship
|GOLF
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Dallas
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at LA Clippers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Carolina
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Vancouver, B.C.
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships
|12 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Cup (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
|SPEED SKATING
|5 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Championships (Taped)
|SWIMMING
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
|XFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FX — St. Louis at DC
|4 p.m.
FX — Orlando at Arlington
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Antonio at Houston —
