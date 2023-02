Sports on TV for February 13-19

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F, Antigua, Guatemala —

Tuesday, February 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, Leg 1, Round of 16 —

Wednesday, February 15 AUTO RACING 8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Colorado St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 11:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, First Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund, Leg 1, Round of 16 —

Thursday, February 16 AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at SMU

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Iowa

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Washington St.

FS1 — California at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Second Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — New Jersey at St. Louis —

Friday, February 17 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation,

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Siena

10 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Wyoming

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Third Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team McKnight vs. Team Singer, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

TNT — The Jordan Rising Stars Game: Team Deron, Joakim, Pau, Jason Round Robin Tournament, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim —

Saturday, February 18 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Seton Hall at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Davidson

1 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at VCU

4 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., Salt Lake City

ESPNU — TBA

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Providence

6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Final Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Carolina

RUGBY (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New York at Seattle

SKIING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — Indoor Championships

XFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Arlington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Houston —

Sunday, February 19 AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulsa at Temple

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

5 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. vs. Alabama

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — ISU Four Continents Championships

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

XFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.