Sports on TV for February 11-12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 11 AUTO RACING 4 a.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 11 AUTO RACING 4 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster (Super-Featherweights), San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

FOX — Providence at St. John’s

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

1 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Auburn

ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Drake

FOX — UConn at Creighton

FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Davidson

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mercer at Chattanooga

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond

FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland

ESPN — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Boise St.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga

FS1 — Colorado at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Clemson

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

FIBA BASKETBALL 8 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Rio Grande Valley vs. São Paulo, Semifinal, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Lenovo Tenerife vs. US Monastir, Semifinal, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING 12 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 12:55 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Carolina

RUGBY (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France at Ireland, Round 2 (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales at Scotland, Round 2 (Taped)

SKIING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, Third-Place Match, Rabat, Morocco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Final, Rabat, Morocco

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Barbados, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Eintracht at Bayern Munich

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Semifinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York —

Sunday, February 12 AUTO RACING 7 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

AUTO RACING 4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FIBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING 11:30 a.m.

E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

NHL HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Washington

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)

SKIING 1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.