Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 6:38 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NORTH FLORIDA Bellarmine
North Carolina at FLORIDA STATE
at QUEENS ½ FGCU
at DELAWARE STATE 3 Coppin State
Southern at FLORIDA A&M
at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Morgan State
at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL Norfolk State
Grambling at BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Howard at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
at NORTHERN COLORADO Idaho State
at NORTHERN ARIZONA ½ Weber State
at JACKSON STATE ½ Prairie View A&M
Nevada at WYOMING
at IOWA STATE West Virginia
Baylor at OKLAHOMA STATE
Montana at IDAHO
at ALCORN STATE Texas Southern
at EASTERN WASHINGTON Montana State
at PORTLAND STATE Sacramento State
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 7 (237½) Detroit
at PHILADELPHIA 6 (216) Miami
Boston (224½) at NEW YORK
at NEW ORLEANS (226½) Orlando
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -146 Detroit +122
Boston -137 at EDMONTON +114
at DALLAS -275 Vancouver +220
at COLORADO -142 Vegas +118
at ANAHEIM -132 Chicago +110

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

