|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH FLORIDA
|3½
|Bellarmine
|North Carolina
|8½
|at
|FLORIDA
|STATE
|at QUEENS
|½
|FGCU
|at DELAWARE STATE
|3
|Coppin
|State
|Southern
|6½
|at
|FLORIDA
|A&M
|at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE
|6½
|Morgan
|State
|at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
|2½
|Norfolk
|State
|Grambling
|7½
|at
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Howard
|5½
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|STATE
|at NORTHERN COLORADO
|5½
|Idaho
|State
|at NORTHERN ARIZONA
|½
|Weber
|State
|at JACKSON STATE
|½
|Prairie
|View
|A&M
|Nevada
|5½
|at
|WYOMING
|at IOWA STATE
|3½
|West
|Virginia
|Baylor
|1½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|STATE
|Montana
|4½
|at
|IDAHO
|at ALCORN STATE
|4½
|Texas
|Southern
|at EASTERN WASHINGTON
|2½
|Montana
|State
|at PORTLAND STATE
|2½
|Sacramento
|State
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|7
|(237½)
|Detroit
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6
|(216)
|Miami
|Boston
|2½
|(224½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|(226½)
|Orlando
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at OTTAWA
|-146
|Detroit
|+122
|Boston
|-137
|at
|EDMONTON
|+114
|at DALLAS
|-275
|Vancouver
|+220
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Vegas
|+118
|at ANAHEIM
|-132
|Chicago
|+110
