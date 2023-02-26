College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH FLORIDA 3½ Bellarmine North Carolina 8½ at FLORIDA STATE at QUEENS ½…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH FLORIDA 3½ Bellarmine North Carolina 8½ at FLORIDA STATE at QUEENS ½ FGCU at DELAWARE STATE 3 Coppin State Southern 6½ at FLORIDA A&M at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 6½ Morgan State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 2½ Norfolk State Grambling 7½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN Howard 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE at NORTHERN COLORADO 5½ Idaho State at NORTHERN ARIZONA ½ Weber State at JACKSON STATE ½ Prairie View A&M Nevada 5½ at WYOMING at IOWA STATE 3½ West Virginia Baylor 1½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Montana 4½ at IDAHO at ALCORN STATE 4½ Texas Southern at EASTERN WASHINGTON 2½ Montana State at PORTLAND STATE 2½ Sacramento State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 7 (237½) Detroit at PHILADELPHIA 6 (216) Miami Boston 2½ (224½) at NEW YORK at NEW ORLEANS 3½ (226½) Orlando NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at OTTAWA -146 Detroit +122 Boston -137 at EDMONTON +114 at DALLAS -275 Vancouver +220 at COLORADO -142 Vegas +118 at ANAHEIM -132 Chicago +110

