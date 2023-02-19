|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UC DAVIS
|8½
|UCSD
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|4½
|Oklahoma
|State
|at DUKE
|19½
|Louisville
|Howard
|4½
|at
|MORGAN
|STATE
|Hawaii
|6½
|at
|CSU
|BAKERSFIELD
|at ALABAMA STATE
|3½
|Bethune-Cookman
|at TEXAS SOUTHERN
|4½
|UAPB
|at ILLINOIS
|14½
|Minnesota
|at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
|11½
|Mississippi
|Valley
|State
|at TCU
|1½
|Kansas
|at ALABAMA A&M
|8½
|Florida
|A&M
|UC Riverside
|6½
|at
|CSU
|NORTHRIDGE
|at UCSB
|5½
|CSU
|Fullerton
|UC Irvine
|9½
|at
|CAL
|POLY
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-310
|Ottawa
|+245
|at FLORIDA
|-420
|Anaheim
|+320
|at CALGARY
|-235
|Philadelphia
|+190
|Seattle
|-160
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+130
|at PITTSBURGH
|-140
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+116
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-156
|Winnipeg
|+130
