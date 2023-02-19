Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 19, 2023, 5:39 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UC DAVIS UCSD
at WEST VIRGINIA Oklahoma State
at DUKE 19½ Louisville
Howard at MORGAN STATE
Hawaii at CSU BAKERSFIELD
at ALABAMA STATE Bethune-Cookman
at TEXAS SOUTHERN UAPB
at ILLINOIS 14½ Minnesota
at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 11½ Mississippi Valley State
at TCU Kansas
at ALABAMA A&M Florida A&M
UC Riverside at CSU NORTHRIDGE
at UCSB CSU Fullerton
UC Irvine at CAL POLY
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -310 Ottawa +245
at FLORIDA -420 Anaheim +320
at CALGARY -235 Philadelphia +190
Seattle -160 at SAN JOSE +130
at PITTSBURGH -140 N.Y Islanders +116
at N.Y RANGERS -156 Winnipeg +130

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

