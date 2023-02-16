|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at KENT STATE
|16½
|Eastern
|Michigan
|at CORNELL
|9½
|Dartmouth
|at RIDER
|7½
|Canisius
|Fairfield
|1
|at
|MARIST
|at OAKLAND
|½
|Detroit
|Mercy
|at PRINCETON
|6½
|Brown
|Yale
|2½
|at
|PENNSYLVANIA
|at MOUNT ST. MARY’S
|PK
|Niagara
|Dayton
|7½
|at
|LOYOLA
|CHICAGO
|Harvard
|8½
|at
|COLUMBIA
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|2
|Wright
|State
|Northern Kentucky
|2½
|at
|PURDUE
|FORT
|WAYNE
|at IONA
|16½
|Manhattan
|at SOUTHERN UTAH
|8½
|Utah
|Tech
|at SIENA
|2½
|Quinnipiac
|at WYOMING
|4½
|Air
|Force
|at SAN JOSE STATE
|1½
|New
|Mexico
|at GRAND CANYON
|5½
|Abilene
|Christian
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-118
|Pittsburgh
|-102
|at OTTAWA
|-235
|Chicago
|+190
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-122
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+102
|Los Angeles
|-245
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+198
