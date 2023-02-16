Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KENT STATE 16½ Eastern Michigan
at CORNELL Dartmouth
at RIDER Canisius
Fairfield 1 at MARIST
at OAKLAND ½ Detroit Mercy
at PRINCETON Brown
Yale at PENNSYLVANIA
at MOUNT ST. MARY’S PK Niagara
Dayton at LOYOLA CHICAGO
Harvard at COLUMBIA
at CLEVELAND STATE 2 Wright State
Northern Kentucky at PURDUE FORT WAYNE
at IONA 16½ Manhattan
at SOUTHERN UTAH Utah Tech
at SIENA Quinnipiac
at WYOMING Air Force
at SAN JOSE STATE New Mexico
at GRAND CANYON Abilene Christian
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y ISLANDERS -118 Pittsburgh -102
at OTTAWA -235 Chicago +190
at MINNESOTA OFF Dallas OFF
at EDMONTON -122 N.Y Rangers +102
Los Angeles -245 at ANAHEIM +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up