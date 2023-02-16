College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENT STATE 16½ Eastern Michigan at CORNELL 9½ Dartmouth at RIDER 7½ Canisius…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENT STATE 16½ Eastern Michigan at CORNELL 9½ Dartmouth at RIDER 7½ Canisius Fairfield 1 at MARIST at OAKLAND ½ Detroit Mercy at PRINCETON 6½ Brown Yale 2½ at PENNSYLVANIA at MOUNT ST. MARY’S PK Niagara Dayton 7½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO Harvard 8½ at COLUMBIA at CLEVELAND STATE 2 Wright State Northern Kentucky 2½ at PURDUE FORT WAYNE at IONA 16½ Manhattan at SOUTHERN UTAH 8½ Utah Tech at SIENA 2½ Quinnipiac at WYOMING 4½ Air Force at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ New Mexico at GRAND CANYON 5½ Abilene Christian NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y ISLANDERS -118 Pittsburgh -102 at OTTAWA -235 Chicago +190 at MINNESOTA OFF Dallas OFF at EDMONTON -122 N.Y Rangers +102 Los Angeles -245 at ANAHEIM +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.