College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Tarleton State 1½ at UT ARLINGTON UMass-Lowell 16½ at HARTFORD Lafayette 2½ at HOLY…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Tarleton State 1½ at UT ARLINGTON UMass-Lowell 16½ at HARTFORD Lafayette 2½ at HOLY CROSS at MIAMI 2½ Duke at MILWAUKEE 17½ Green Bay at NORTHERN ARIZONA 3½ Idaho State Grambling 3½ at ALABAMA A&M at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 10½ Florida A&M at JACKSON STATE 3½ UAPB Southern 6 at ALABAMA STATE at ALCORN STATE 12 Mississippi Valley State at TEXAS SOUTHERN 8½ Bethune-Cookman at KANSAS 3½ Texas Weber State 1½ at NORTHERN COLORADO NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland Boston 11 (229½) at DETROIT LA Clippers 6 (218) at BROOKLYN at CHICAGO 10 (237½) San Antonio at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Sacramento at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City Milwaukee 4½ (239) at PORTLAND NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -120 at FLORIDA +100 New York -128 at PHILADELPHIA +106 at N.Y RANGERS -126 Calgary +105 at NEW JERSEY -235 Vancouver +190 at DALLAS -375 Anaheim +290 Minnesota -220 at ARIZONA +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.