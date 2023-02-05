|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Tarleton State
|1½
|at
|UT
|ARLINGTON
|UMass-Lowell
|16½
|at
|HARTFORD
|Lafayette
|2½
|at
|HOLY
|CROSS
|at MIAMI
|2½
|Duke
|at MILWAUKEE
|17½
|Green
|Bay
|at NORTHERN ARIZONA
|3½
|Idaho
|State
|Grambling
|3½
|at
|ALABAMA
|A&M
|at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
|10½
|Florida
|A&M
|at JACKSON STATE
|3½
|UAPB
|Southern
|6
|at
|ALABAMA
|STATE
|at ALCORN STATE
|12
|Mississippi
|Valley
|State
|at TEXAS SOUTHERN
|8½
|Bethune-Cookman
|at KANSAS
|3½
|Texas
|Weber State
|1½
|at
|NORTHERN
|COLORADO
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Boston
|11
|(229½)
|at
|DETROIT
|LA Clippers
|6
|(218)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at CHICAGO
|10
|(237½)
|San
|Antonio
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(239)
|at
|PORTLAND
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|1½
|(50½)
|Kansas
|City
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at
|FLORIDA
|+100
|New York
|-128
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-126
|Calgary
|+105
|at NEW JERSEY
|-235
|Vancouver
|+190
|at DALLAS
|-375
|Anaheim
|+290
|Minnesota
|-220
|at
|ARIZONA
|+180
