Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 5, 2023, 5:35 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Tarleton State at UT ARLINGTON
UMass-Lowell 16½ at HARTFORD
Lafayette at HOLY CROSS
at MIAMI Duke
at MILWAUKEE 17½ Green Bay
at NORTHERN ARIZONA Idaho State
Grambling at ALABAMA A&M
at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 10½ Florida A&M
at JACKSON STATE UAPB
Southern 6 at ALABAMA STATE
at ALCORN STATE 12 Mississippi Valley State
at TEXAS SOUTHERN Bethune-Cookman
at KANSAS Texas
Weber State at NORTHERN COLORADO
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland
Boston 11 (229½) at DETROIT
LA Clippers 6 (218) at BROOKLYN
at CHICAGO 10 (237½) San Antonio
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
Milwaukee (239) at PORTLAND
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (50½) Kansas City
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -120 at FLORIDA +100
New York -128 at PHILADELPHIA +106
at N.Y RANGERS -126 Calgary +105
at NEW JERSEY -235 Vancouver +190
at DALLAS -375 Anaheim +290
Minnesota -220 at ARIZONA +180

