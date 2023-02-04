|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at RICHMOND
|3
|Fordham
|at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA)
|7
|La
|Salle
|at MICHIGAN
|2½
|Ohio
|State
|at MARIST
|1
|Canisius
|at QUINNIPIAC
|12½
|Mount
|St.
|Mary’s
|Iona
|6½
|at
|FAIRFIELD
|at SIENA
|8
|Niagara
|at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
|4½
|Missouri
|State
|Wichita State
|5½
|at
|TULSA
|Penn State
|3
|at
|NEBRASKA
|Houston
|11½
|at
|TEMPLE
|at UTAH
|15½
|Cal
|at WISCONSIN
|3
|Northwestern
|at COLORADO
|6
|Stanford
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Orlando
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Cleveland
|4½
|(225½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MEMPHIS
|5
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|1½
|(50½)
|Kansas
|City
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.