All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|29
|10
|2
|1
|61
|161
|108
|Birmingham
|43
|26
|14
|1
|2
|55
|167
|136
|Knoxville
|44
|26
|15
|1
|2
|55
|166
|144
|Huntsville
|42
|26
|14
|1
|1
|54
|148
|121
|Roanoke
|40
|24
|14
|2
|0
|51
|128
|105
|Evansville
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|139
|128
|Pensacola
|42
|21
|19
|1
|1
|44
|144
|145
|Fayetteville
|43
|17
|19
|7
|0
|41
|118
|136
|Quad City
|38
|16
|20
|1
|1
|34
|97
|114
|Macon
|37
|7
|28
|2
|0
|16
|99
|166
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
