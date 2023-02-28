All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108 Birmingham 43 26 14 1 2 55 167 136 Knoxville 44 26 15 1 2 55 166 144 Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121 Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105 Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128 Pensacola 42 21 19 1 1 44 144 145 Fayetteville 43 17 19 7 0 41 118 136 Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114 Macon 37 7 28 2 0 16 99 166 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

