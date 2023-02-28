Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108
Birmingham 43 26 14 1 2 55 167 136
Knoxville 44 26 15 1 2 55 166 144
Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121
Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105
Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128
Pensacola 42 21 19 1 1 44 144 145
Fayetteville 43 17 19 7 0 41 118 136
Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114
Macon 37 7 28 2 0 16 99 166
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up