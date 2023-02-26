Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 7:18 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108
Birmingham 43 26 14 1 2 55 167 136
Knoxville 44 26 15 1 2 55 166 144
Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121
Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105
Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128
Pensacola 42 21 19 1 1 44 144 145
Fayetteville 43 17 19 7 0 41 118 136
Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114
Macon 37 7 28 2 0 16 99 166
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 2

Knoxville at Macon, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Pensacola 4

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

