All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 29 9 2 1 61 159 103 Birmingham 42 25 14 1 2 53 163 133 Knoxville 43 25 15 1 2 53 162 141 Huntsville 41 25 14 1 1 52 146 120 Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105 Evansville 40 23 15 2 0 48 134 126 Pensacola 40 21 18 1 0 43 137 134 Fayetteville 41 17 19 5 0 39 114 130 Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114 Macon 36 6 28 2 0 14 92 162 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3

Fayetteville 1, Huntsville 0

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1

Peoria 2, Evansville 1

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

