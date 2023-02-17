All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 26 9 2 0 54 146 95…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 26 9 2 0 54 146 95 Roanoke 37 23 12 2 0 49 122 95 Knoxville 39 23 13 1 2 49 151 129 Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117 Birmingham 39 23 14 1 1 48 150 124 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121 Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121 Quad City 36 14 20 1 1 30 90 110 Macon 34 6 26 2 0 14 89 154 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Roanoke 2, Quad City 1

Peoria 7, Macon 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

