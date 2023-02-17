All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|26
|9
|2
|0
|54
|146
|95
|Roanoke
|37
|23
|12
|2
|0
|49
|122
|95
|Knoxville
|39
|23
|13
|1
|2
|49
|151
|129
|Huntsville
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|135
|117
|Birmingham
|39
|23
|14
|1
|1
|48
|150
|124
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Pensacola
|37
|20
|16
|1
|0
|41
|128
|121
|Fayetteville
|38
|16
|18
|4
|0
|36
|110
|121
|Quad City
|36
|14
|20
|1
|1
|30
|90
|110
|Macon
|34
|6
|26
|2
|0
|14
|89
|154
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2
Roanoke 2, Quad City 1
Peoria 7, Macon 1
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
