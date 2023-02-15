All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|36
|25
|9
|2
|0
|52
|139
|94
|Birmingham
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|148
|120
|Huntsville
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|135
|117
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Roanoke
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|47
|120
|94
|Knoxville
|38
|22
|13
|1
|2
|47
|147
|127
|Pensacola
|37
|20
|16
|1
|0
|41
|128
|121
|Fayetteville
|38
|16
|18
|4
|0
|36
|110
|121
|Quad City
|35
|14
|19
|1
|1
|30
|89
|108
|Macon
|33
|6
|25
|2
|0
|14
|88
|147
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
