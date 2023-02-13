All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94 Birmingham 38 23 13 1 1 48 148 120 Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94 Knoxville 38 22 13 1 2 47 147 127 Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121 Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121 Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108 Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.