SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 13, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94
Birmingham 38 23 13 1 1 48 148 120
Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117
Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124
Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94
Knoxville 38 22 13 1 2 47 147 127
Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

