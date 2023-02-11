Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 11:03 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94
Birmingham 38 23 13 1 1 48 148 120
Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117
Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124
Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94
Knoxville 38 22 13 1 2 47 147 127
Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Quad City 1

Vermilion County 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 3, Peoria 1

Birmingham 8, Knoxville 6

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

