All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86 Huntsville 36 23 11 1 1 48 132 109 Roanoke 34 21 11 2 0 45 114 87 Knoxville 36 21 12 1 2 45 136 118 Birmingham 36 21 13 1 1 44 137 113 Evansville 37 21 14 2 0 44 126 122 Pensacola 35 19 16 0 0 38 123 117 Fayetteville 37 15 18 4 0 34 107 119 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 32 6 24 2 0 14 86 144 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.