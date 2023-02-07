All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|134
|86
|Huntsville
|36
|23
|11
|1
|1
|48
|132
|109
|Roanoke
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|45
|114
|87
|Knoxville
|36
|21
|12
|1
|2
|45
|136
|118
|Birmingham
|36
|21
|13
|1
|1
|44
|137
|113
|Evansville
|37
|21
|14
|2
|0
|44
|126
|122
|Pensacola
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|123
|117
|Fayetteville
|37
|15
|18
|4
|0
|34
|107
|119
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|32
|6
|24
|2
|0
|14
|86
|144
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
