GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86 Huntsville 36 23 11 1 1 48 132 109 Roanoke 34 21 11 2 0 45 114 87 Knoxville 36 21 12 1 2 45 136 118 Evansville 37 21 14 2 0 44 126 122 Birmingham 35 21 13 1 0 43 134 109 Pensacola 35 19 16 0 0 38 123 117 Fayetteville 37 15 18 4 0 34 107 119 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 31 5 24 2 0 12 82 141 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Macon 3

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 7, Macon 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

