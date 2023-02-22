Spencer and Rutgers host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces the Michigan Wolverines after Cam Spencer scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 58-57 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 13-3 in home games. Rutgers has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines have gone 9-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Scarlet Knights and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

