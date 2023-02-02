Spear leads Robert Morris against Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Kahliel Spear scored 30 points in Robert Morris’ 68-63 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials are 7-2 on their home court. Robert Morris is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Norse are 9-3 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky is the top team in the Horizon allowing only 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear is averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Marques Warrick is averaging 18.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

