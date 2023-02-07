Sparks leads Ball State against Central Michigan after 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (16-7, 7-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-15, 3-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (16-7, 7-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-15, 3-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after Payton Sparks scored 22 points in Ball State’s 91-90 overtime win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas are 6-4 on their home court. Central Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor averaging 4.9.

The Cardinals are 7-3 in MAC play. Ball State averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Chippewas. Taylor is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Jarron Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

