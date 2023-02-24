Southern visits Dyson and Bethune-Cookman

Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-18, 6-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Southern Jaguars after Dhashon Dyson scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-65 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Tyrone Lyons averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Brion Whitley is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

