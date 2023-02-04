Southern visits Alabama A&M following Hicks’ 22-point performance

Southern Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces the Southern Jaguars after Garrett Hicks scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 88-77 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Olisa Akonobi averaging 1.7.

The Jaguars are 8-1 in SWAC play. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Lyons averaging 3.2.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Brion Whitley is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 12.5 points. Lyons is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.