Southern Miss visits Georgia State after Tucker’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Brenden Tucker scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 64-60 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 10-5 at home. Georgia State is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 in conference games. Southern Miss averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Tucker is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Austin Crowley is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

