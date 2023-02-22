Southern Miss seeks 25th win this season in matchup against Old Dominion

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Golden Eagles visit the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Monarchs have gone 10-4 in home games. Old Dominion scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 13-3 in conference matchups. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Pinckney averaging 2.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Monarchs.

Pinckney is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.