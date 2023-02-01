Southern Miss plays Troy following Crowley’s 24-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Troy Trojans after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 67-58 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans are 7-2 on their home court. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in conference play. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by DeAndre Pinckney averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Mo Arnold is averaging 5.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Crowley is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

