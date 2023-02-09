Southern Miss hosts Louisiana after Haase’s 26-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Felipe Haase scored 26 points in Southern Miss’ 79-71 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Golden Eagles are 12-0 in home games. Southern Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-2 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 17.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles. Haase is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Themus Fulks is averaging nine points and 6.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.