Southern Miss faces South Alabama following Haase’s 23-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Felipe Haase scored 23 points in Southern Miss’ 76-67 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars are 8-4 on their home court. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.8.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Mo Arnold is averaging 5.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

