Southern Indiana faces Lindenwood, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Lindenwood Lions (9-17, 4-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lindenwood Lions (9-17, 4-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will try to stop its four-game slide when the Screaming Eagles play Lindenwood.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 4-9 in OVC play. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Chris Childs is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.