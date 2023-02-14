Southern Illinois visits Green and Valparaiso

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-8, 11-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 5-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-8, 11-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 5-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Quinton Green scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 81-76 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Beacons have gone 8-5 at home. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Salukis are 11-5 in MVC play. Southern Illinois scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Beacons and Salukis meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Marcus Domask is averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

