Southern Illinois hosts Mason and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (12-11, 8-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-7, 9-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays the Southern Illinois Salukis after Alston Mason scored 27 points in Missouri State’s 76-67 overtime win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 10-1 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 8-5 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Chance Moore is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

