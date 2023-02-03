Southern hosts Hicks and Alabama A&M

Southern Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces the Southern Jaguars after Garrett Hicks scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 88-77 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Alabama A&M gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 8-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Brion Whitley is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

