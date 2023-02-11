Southern faces Prairie View A&M in conference showdown

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-12, 8-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-12, 8-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -5.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 in home games. Southern leads the SWAC with 15.1 assists per game led by P.J. Byrd averaging 5.8.

The Panthers are 5-6 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

William Douglas is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

