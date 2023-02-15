Southeast Missouri State takes on Eastern Illinois following Russell’s 20-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 65-59 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Russell averaging 5.2.

The Panthers are 5-9 in conference play. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 19 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

