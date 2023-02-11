Southeast Missouri State puts home win streak on the line against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-13, 8-5 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-13, 8-5 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Redhawks take on Morehead State.

The Redhawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 9-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 42.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Mark Freeman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Gross is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.