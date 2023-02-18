Southeast Missouri State hosts Polakovich and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -3; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-81 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks have gone 8-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State has an 8-13 record against teams over .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 8-7 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 assists. Chris Harris is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

