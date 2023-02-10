South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Mayo’s 41-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 41 points in South Dakota State’s 90-85 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 8-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mayo averaging 6.0.

The Coyotes have gone 6-7 against Summit opponents. South Dakota allows 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

