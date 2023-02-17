South Dakota takes on Denver on 3-game slide

South Dakota Coyotes (11-16, 6-9 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-16, 4-12 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-16, 6-9 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-16, 4-12 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Denver.

The Pioneers have gone 7-5 at home. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Touko Tainamo shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes are 6-9 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.0 assists per game led by A.J. Plitzuweit averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 14.2 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

