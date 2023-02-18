South Dakota State visits Fidler and Omaha

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-11, 11-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-11, 11-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 27 points in Omaha’s 80-72 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 5-6 on their home court. Omaha has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

The Jackrabbits are 11-4 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is seventh in the Summit scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

