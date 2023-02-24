South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts, aims for 8th straight victory

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (26-4, 17-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (26-4, 17-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State heads into a matchup with Oral Roberts as winners of seven straight games.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 17-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts leads the Summit scoring 84.6 points per game while shooting 48.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Max Abmas is averaging 22.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

