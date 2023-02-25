South Dakota State puts home win streak on the line against Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (26-4, 17-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (26-4, 17-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Jackrabbits play Oral Roberts.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 17-0 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Max Abmas is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.7 points and 3.6 assists. Connor Vanover is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

