South Carolina Upstate visits Winthrop following McMahon’s 35-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-13, 6-7 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-15, 6-7 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 35 points in Winthrop’s 86-79 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.9 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.6.

The Spartans have gone 6-7 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 6-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is scoring 15.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Eagles. McMahon is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

