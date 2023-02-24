South Carolina Upstate puts home win streak on the line against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-14, 10-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-14, 9-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-14, 10-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-14, 9-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Gardner-Webb trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-7 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is 4-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.1 points and two steals for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

DQ Nicholas is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.